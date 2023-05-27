What Carmelo Anthony Meant to New York City

There had been many moments that evoked roars inside of Madison Square Garden when the Knicks confronted the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals this month: when Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer overdue within the fourth quarter, prompting a Heat timeout, or any of the 5 instances RJ Barrett sank a three, sending the Garden’s white-knuckled Knicks fanatics right into a frenzy.

But the loudest roar that evening got here all over a stoppage in play when a big video display screen confirmed Carmelo Anthony sitting courtside. Anthony stood with one hand raised as many of the fanatics gave him a status ovation, showering him with applause and cheers as though he had simply made a game-winning shot.

Anthony by no means received a name for the Knicks and even made a convention finals in his six and a part seasons with the crew, however the second used to be a reminder of ways a lot he nonetheless way to New York. The town had yearned for a celebrity after years of mediocrity and were given one in Anthony, a Brooklyn local able to make Knicks video games thrilling once more.