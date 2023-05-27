Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer seeking insanity defense

A person charged with fatally capturing an Indianapolis police officer when she spoke back to a home violence name in 2020 is seeking an insanity defense as he seeks to keep away from the loss of life penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — A person charged with fatally capturing an Indianapolis police officer when she spoke back to a home violence name in 2020 is seeking an insanity defense as he seeks to keep away from the loss of life penalty.

Attorneys for Elliahs Dorsey filed a movement with the court docket Wednesday pronouncing a file ready via a physician states he was once affected by a psychological sickness when he fatally wounded Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Leath and 3 different officials have been responding to a home violence name involving Dorsey when she was once shot to loss of life during the door of an Indianapolis rental, police have mentioned. She died of 2 gunshots to the pinnacle.

Dorsey faces one depend each and every of homicide and prison confinement, and 4 counts of tried homicide, one in all which stems from his alleged capturing of a lady he had confined throughout the rental.

His legal professionals said they filed their movement for an insanity defense later than customary however blamed the extend partially on problems led to via the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Marion County pass judgement on dominated this month that prosecutors can search the loss of life penalty in opposition to Dorsey.

Dorsey’s trial recently is scheduled to start out Sept. 18.