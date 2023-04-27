WFAA looks at the ever-changing wedding dress trends







Weddings are steeped in custom, however the trends and fads related to them are continuously converting. This is particularly true in the case of wedding attire. Springtime marks the starting of wedding season, and it may be overwhelming to devise one. Owners of bridal retail outlets like Amber Harris, proprietor of Mockingbird Bridal, know the ins-and-outs of dressing brides-to-be for his or her special occasion. “The shift in style is every four to five years. One of the first questions we ask is ‘what is their venue like?’ Where are they getting married to set the tone of the wedding,” Harris explains.