Roy Wood Jr. says he has a big responsibility as the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ dinner

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. has had a outstanding adventure from his formative years in Birmingham, Alabama to his present standing as a outstanding determine in the international of comedy. His ability and affect have culminated in a momentous tournament as he is about to entertain President Biden and different politicians at the White House Correspondents’ dinner this Saturday.

Speaking to CBS News, Wood expressed his honor at the alternative but in addition emphasised the higher responsibility that includes it. He sees his function as a comic to be the voice of the common individual and to bridge the hole between humor and the severe problems dealing with America nowadays.

Although Wood was once born in New York City, he considers Birmingham, Alabama, his house. He grew up in a community that was once suffering from the struggles of the Eighties, together with gang violence and the crack epidemic. Despite those demanding situations, Wood stayed on the proper trail with the lend a hand of his mom, Joyce, who labored as a college administrator, and his father, Roy Wood Sr., a famend journalist and the founding father of the first nationwide radio community owned via Black Americans.

Wood credit his father for instructing him the significance of authenticity and storytelling, however his father’s premature dying all over his senior 12 months of highschool left Wood dealing with the problem of completing college whilst serving to to improve his circle of relatives.

Despite those difficulties, Wood pursued a journalism stage at Florida A&M University, however all over this time, he was once suspended for a 12 months over stealing. This second grew to become out to be a blessing in hide as it led him to find his true pastime for comedy. During his suspension, he began appearing stand-up and located solace and an outlet for his feelings all over that difficult duration.

Eventually, Wood’s willpower to comedy paid off, and in 2006, he made his nationwide tv debut on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” which opened doorways to additional alternatives. He additionally received reputation as a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2008 and secured stand-up gigs on Comedy Central.

Now, 25 years into his occupation, Wood is in his high. He’s a father to six-year-old Henry and a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” which he guest-hosted previous this month after Trevor Noah’s sign-off in December. He’s these days vying for the host place, seeing it as a chance to have a direct line to Americans each and every evening.

Wood believes his father can be pleased with his accomplishments, however he additionally recognizes the significance of the usage of his platform to speak about one thing actual. He understands that if in case you have the microphone, you higher have one thing to mention.

