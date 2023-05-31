Wednesday, May 31, 2023
West Virginia to send 50 National Guard troops to border in Texas | West Virginia

By accuratenewsinfo
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday he will be sending 50 National Guard troops to Texas to join border security efforts.

The troops will begin training now and will be in Texas for 30 days in August.

“I think we’ve all got to step up and do our part to curb this craziness from the Biden Administration that has caused a true epidemic,” Justice said.

Eight governors recently met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to assist with Operation Lone Star.

Justice was not at the meeting but made the announcement soon after others, such as Tennessee, committed troops. Tennessee plans to send 100 troops to Texas in June.

The governors who met in Texas were Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Justice pointed to fentanyl coming over the border as the most important reason why he is sending West Virginia troops to the area.

“The situation is terrible,” Justice said. “We know exactly what’s going on from human trafficking to absolutely the potential of terrorists entering our nation.”

This article First appeared in the center square

