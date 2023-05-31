Suspicious string of Miami-Dade crashes leads cops to accuse woman of $52K insurance fraud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Getting in 3 automobile wrecks over a span of 3 months, together with crashes on back-to-back days, can be thought to be exceptionally unhealthy success for the general public.

However, police have accused 29-year-old Rosmery Nunez of staging crashes and submitting fraudulent insurance claims value greater than $52,000. Nunez faces seven legal fees, together with grand robbery, submitting false insurance claims, arranged scheme to defraud, and staging an coincidence.

While Florida’s Bureau of Insurance Fraud investigated the case, it raises higher questions on fraudulent insurance claims and the affect on shoppers.

Crash #1

According to the warrant, Nunez claimed to were in a phantom hit-and-run crash involving her grey Toyota Corolla with alleged co-conspirators Lazaro Yosvel Pacheco and Jose Froilan Lopez Ramirez. However, Nunez by no means filed a police file for the crash however filed insurance claims for treatment.

Police already arrested Pacheco however had been nonetheless in search of Nunez and Ramirez, who had been indexed as at massive on the time of newsletter.

Crash #2

The day after the primary alleged crash, Lopez Ramirez used to be riding Nunez’s Corolla right through an coincidence when every other driving force hit them whilst converting lanes alongside West 84th Street in Hialeah. The driving force used to be indexed as a witness and no longer a co-defendant, and Nunez and Ramirez filed clinical claims after the crash.

Crash #3

Nunez later claimed to were in a crash right through the late-night hours of Oct. 3 in Miami’s Little Havana group. Police had been suspicious of the cases and the relationships between the events concerned.

Moya Leon claimed that he and Nunez had been following his aunt to the grocer when the crash took place, however police had been suspicious that they’d be doing this kind of factor so overdue at evening. Jaquimi Leon, who used to be Nunez’s alleged sufferer, mentioned the 2 had been following her to lend a hand her with grocery luggage. Both she and her nephew are co-defendants within the case; it’s no longer transparent in the event that they’ve already been arrested or are at massive.

Police mentioned Nunez filed clinical claims after every of the 3 crashes. Investigators accuse the crowd of staging injuries and defrauding the insurance machine for their very own acquire.

The case raises questions for insurance suppliers and shoppers in South Florida. Insurance corporations might want to building up their investigation practices to save you additional fraudulent claims, whilst shoppers might face upper premiums to offset the chance.