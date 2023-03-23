West Texas A&M University Faculty Senate met Wednesday for emergency meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A spokesperson with West Texas A&M University showed with MyHighPlains.com that an emergency meeting of the Faculty Senate used to be hosted Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Pinkham, an affiliate professor of psychology within the West Texas A&M University’s Department of Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, and the president of the college’s Faculty Senate, additionally showed the meeting, declaring it used to be “mostly an organizational meeting” and that mins have been taken.

The spokesperson for the college instructed MyHighPlains.com that the subjects mentioned throughout the meeting have been “confidential.”

Pinkham instructed MyHighPlains.com that the West Texas A&M University Faculty Senate is anticipated to have a proper meeting later this month.