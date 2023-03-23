Police: Child dead in Lake City, Florida after gun incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A kid has died after a firearm went off within a house in Lake City Wednesday night time, in step with the Lake City Police Department.

Deputies say round 6:13 p.m., officials from the Lake City Police Department answered to 1477 NW Wayne Place Apartment 104 in Lake City to the document of an individual having been shot.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival on the condo, officials say they positioned a boy who used to be affected by a deadly gunshot wound. First responders tried life-saving measures which have been unsuccessful.

LCPD says initial findings point out that the boy and every other juvenile had been in the condo dealing with the firearm when the incident passed off.

The scene used to be secured by way of officials with the assistance of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division answered and took over the investigation with the help of investigators from the third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The scene used to be processed by way of crime scene technicians from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The sufferer’s recommend for Columbia County used to be on scene to lend a hand members of the family.

If somebody has any information regarding this incident, they’re requested to touch Investigator Poteat with the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.