West Tampa is the new boom town

Locals know West Tampa as extremely numerous; The Chamber of Commerce has the same opinion.

The Chamber of Commerce has been in West Tampa for 100 years, beginning as a small crew of cigar manufacturing facility marketers.

ABC Action News spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about bridging West Tampa and its companies in combination.

“You name it, you’re you truly are in the heart of the city when you live in and work and play in West Tampa,” stated Adrienne Garcia, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber stated they have got observed extra younger households transferring into the house and purchasing houses.

“We’ve been kind of overlooked as an asset as a community itself for a long time; the rich history, the culture, the food, the wonderful location and just the general exciting atmosphere that fills west Tampa is reflected in the people that asked to live and work here,” Garcia stated.