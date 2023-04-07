Friday, April 7, 2023
Migrants die after being found inside train cars; several rescued

DEL RIO, Texas — Custom and Border Protection brokers in Del Rio rescued 24 people trapped inside more than one train automobiles after some of the migrants known as for assist.

Three of the ones migrants later died and 15 of them have been in severe situation, short of clinical consideration when brokers arrived.

This incident follows identical scenarios in March the place migrants died inside train automobiles in Knippa and Eagle Pass.

Homeland Security is investigating.

