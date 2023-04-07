Migrants die after being found inside train cars; several rescued







DEL RIO, Texas — Custom and Border Protection brokers in Del Rio rescued 24 people trapped inside more than one train automobiles after some of the migrants known as for assist.

Three of the ones migrants later died and 15 of them have been in severe situation, short of clinical consideration when brokers arrived.

Homeland Security is investigating.

See the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector’s unique Facebook post surrounding this incident here.

