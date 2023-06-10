Weight loss diet tips: Healthy foods for in between meals

Losing weight isn’t as easy as it seems. You have to indulge in rigorous workouts, stay committed to your long-term goals, cut down on your favourite foods or delicacies, and most of all, show up every day for yourself. It requires a lot of undeterred spirit within you to achieve your health goals. However, to reach the end-goal in their weight loss game, most people end up starving themselves and cutting down on everything, even the essential vitamins. Most weight-loss diet plans press on dividing meals into smaller portions instead of feeding yourself sumptuously with three big meals a day. Surely, weight loss demands you eradicate some foods from your diet, but in-between hunger pangs need to be fed mindfully with healthy foods.

Health Shots got in touch with nutritionist Avni Kaul to understand how in-between munching can be made healthy with these superfoods for weight loss.

- Advertisement -

Healthy foods for in between meals during weight loss journey

While you are trying to stick to a weight loss diet, you need to make smart choices for snacking in between meals. The expert shares some foods that can satiate your in-between hunger pangs and are satisfying and low in calories while supporting your weight loss goals.

1. Fruits and vegetables

“These foods are high in vital nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre while being low in calories. Go for options such as apples, berries, carrots, cucumber, and celery,” says the expert. It always goes without saying how nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables are, for they help make-up for any deficiency in your body healthily.

2. Greek yoghurt

This tasty treat is not just tickling for your taste buds, but it is also high in protein and calcium. Greek yoghurt gives you a fuller feeling for a long time, thus keeping repetitive hunger at bay, and aiding in your weight loss. You can choose the plain one or opt for low-fat varieties and add some fresh fruits or a sprinkle of nuts for added flavour and texture.

- Advertisement -

3. Nuts and seeds

“Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are top choices as they provide healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Remember to consume them in moderation because of their higher calorie content,” shares the expert.

4. Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are a good source of protein, which can help curb increased appetite. Hard-boiled eggs make an easy and portable snack.

Track your health on the go ! Download Healthshots App

Also read: Barley water: Try this summer wonder drink its cooling and weight loss benefits

- Advertisement -

5. Cottage cheese

“Having low calories and fat, cottage cheese has high protein and calcium content in it. Top it with some fresh fruits or a sprinkle of herbs for that extra taste,” says the expert.

6. Sprouts chaat

You can mix sprouted legumes like moong beans, chickpeas, and black-eyed peas with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and a squeeze of lemon juice. You may sprinkle some chaat masala for an extra added tangy flavour. This recipe is equal parts healthy and tasty.

7. Roasted chickpeas

The expert suggests tossing boiled chickpeas with a bit of olive oil and spices like turmeric, cumin, and paprika. Roast them in the oven until crispy for a protein-rich and crunchy snack.

The aforementioned food ideas are an excellent source of essential nutrients for the body. The idea of weight loss, after all, isn’t to starve yourself but to feed yourself the right foods in the right portions and at the right time.