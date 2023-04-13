Watermelon diet for weight loss: Pros and cons you need to know

Are you looking for a diet that’s juicy, refreshing and oh-so-trendy? Well, look no further than the watermelon diet! This diet has taken the health and wellness world by storm, promising quick weight loss and a detoxified body. But before you dive headfirst into watermelons, let’s take a closer look at what this diet is all about and whether it’s really as sweet as it sounds. Do experts recommend it as a healthy weight loss diet or not? Let us find out!

What is the watermelon diet?

The watermelon diet is a short-term diet plan that usually lasts for 3-7 days. During this time, the dieter is expected to consume only watermelon as the main source of food. Some variations of the diet may allow for other fruits and vegetables to be included, but watermelon is always the primary focus.

- Advertisement -

As Health Shots reached out to dietician and nutritionist Avni Kaul, she explained that the diet is based on the belief that watermelon has many benefits as it is a low-calorie fruit that is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is also believed to have diuretic properties, which means that it can help flush out excess water and toxins from the body. Proponents of the watermelon diet claim that it can help you lose weight quickly, reduce bloating and improve digestion.

Benefits of the watermelon diet

The watermelon diet can offer several benefits, including:

1. Weight loss

- Advertisement -

Watermelon is a low-calorie fruit, which means that you can consume a large amount of it without consuming too many calories. This can help you feel full and satisfied, while still allowing you to lose weight.

2. Hydration

Watermelon is primarily made up of water, which means that it can help you stay hydrated. This is especially important during hot weather or when you are exercising.

3. Nutrients

Watermelon is a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, which can help support your immune system, maintain healthy skin, and regulate your blood pressure.

4. Detoxification

- Advertisement -

The diuretic properties of watermelon can help flush out excess water and toxins from your body. This can help reduce bloating and improve your digestion.

Also read: Stay cool and healthy this summer with watermelon: 5 delicious ways to enjoy it!

Is the watermelon diet healthy for you?

“From a dietitian’s point of view the answer certainly is “no’. The reason is that though watermelon contains nutrients, a diet that contains just watermelon raises plenty of red flags,” says Kaul. This is due to the fact that while watermelon does have fiber, some protein and other nutrients, it is actually a bite of water. It has over 90% water. While the watermelon diet can offer several benefits, there are also some risks to consider. These include:

1. Nutrient deficiencies

“Watermelon is not a complete source of nutrition and may not provide you with all the nutrients that your body needs,” she says. If you follow the watermelon diet for an extended period, you may be at risk of nutrient deficiencies.

2. Blood sugar issues

Watermelon is a high glycemic index fruit, which means that it can cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels. This can be problematic for people with diabetes or those who are sensitive to sugar.

3. Hunger and cravings

The watermelon diet may not provide enough calories to keep you feeling satisfied and full. This can lead to hunger and cravings, which can make it difficult to stick to the diet.

4. Digestive issues

Consuming large amounts of watermelon can lead to digestive issues such as diarrhea or bloating.

The watermelon diet can be a good way to kickstart your weight loss journey or detoxify your body. However, it is important to remember that the diet should only be followed for a short period and should not be used as a long-term solution for weight loss. Kaul also advises that it is crucial to consume other fruits and vegetables to ensure that your body is receiving all the nutrients it needs. If you are considering the watermelon diet, it is always best to consult with your nutritionist first.