WATCH: White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks returns to major league mound after winning cancer battle

On Monday evening in Chicago, White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks made his triumphant go back to the Major League Baseball (MLB) after winning his battle towards cancer.

In January, Hendriks printed that he have been identified with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had began remedy in an instant. After finishing his chemotherapy in April, Hendriks was once showed to be in remission and cancer-free. He then returned to the White Sox clubhouse to get started a minor league rehabilitation task. His adventure culminated along with his first look of the 2023 MLB season towards the Los Angeles Angels (LAA 6, CHW 4).

- Advertisement -

Hendriks pitched one inning, permitting two runs on 3 hits and one stroll. However, the outcome was once secondary to the fantastic proven fact that Hendriks beat cancer and made his long ago to a big-league mound. As he works to regain his shape, minor struggles can also be anticipated, however his resilience has been an inspiration to fanatics and gamers alike.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, was once 9th in Cy Young balloting in 2020 and 8th in 2021, winning the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award each years. In 2022, he closed 37 of 41 save possibilities and posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. He is within the ultimate yr of his three-year settlement with the White Sox, with the crew conserving an possibility for him in 2024.