WATCH: Virat Kohli in splits as Faf du Plessis makes a comical mistake on stage, says ‘Ee Sala Cup Nahi’

South African cricketer Faf du Plessis, the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), not too long ago made a hilarious blunder whilst making an attempt to mention the enduring word “Ee Sala Cup Namde” all the way through a promotional tournament for the workforce. The word, which is in Kannada, interprets to “This time, the cup is ours” in English.

RCB is without doubt one of the hottest groups in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has a large fan following no longer simplest in Bengaluru however around the nation. Despite being a fan favorite, the workforce hasn’t ever received the IPL identify and is one of the 3 facets that experience featured in all editions however failed to boost the trophy.

During the promotional tournament, Faf was once requested to recite the well-known word however made a hilarious mistake via pronouncing “Ee Sala Cup Nahi” as a substitute, which interprets to “This time, there’s no cup.”

The video of the incident went viral on social media, with fellow RCB teammate and previous captain Virat Kohli’s response taking pictures consideration. Kohli, who was once sitting subsequent to Faf, couldn’t prevent giggling all over the incident.

Here’s the video:

Faf Du Plessis via mistake says “Ee Sala Cup Nahi”. pic.twitter.com/mhyR7Dd1hI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2023

In 2022, Faf took over the captaincy of RCB from Kohli, who stepped down from the position after IPL 2021. Kohli led the Bangalore-based workforce for 8 years and led them to the overall in 2016. Faf was once signed up via RCB for INR 7 crore on the 2022 IPL Auction.

Faf was once a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that received the IPL identify in 2021. He shaped a outstanding opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad and ended the event as the second-highest run-scorer. Additionally, Faf performed a an important position in CSK’s victory in 2018, generating a memorable knock in Qualifier 1.

On the opposite hand, Kohli is the one participant in IPL historical past to have represented the similar workforce, RCB, in all 15 seasons. He additionally holds the document for the best collection of runs scored in the IPL, gathering 6624 runs.