WATCH: Trio of clutch homers lift struggling Mets past MLB-best Rays in extra innings





The New York Mets entered their house sport towards the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday taking a look to bop again after dropping the primary sport of the sequence. The Mets had struggled in fresh video games, dropping 9 out of the 13 video games performed towards the Tigers, Rockies, Reds, and Nationals. In distinction, the Rays had been the most productive group in the MLB, having gained 32 out of their 43 video games. However, the Mets controlled to drag off a memorable 8-7 win in extra innings, a lot to the satisfaction and reduction of their proprietor, Steve Cohen.

The sport gave the look to be going in choose of the Rays, with Kodai Senga hanging out 12 Mets gamers in six innings and the Rays taking a 2-0 lead in the 7th inning with a Jose Siri’s solo homer. But the Mets fought again, with power-hitting infield prospect Mark Vientos hitting a house run to tie the sport. The Rays then took the lead once more in the 8th inning and added two extra runs in the 9th to steer by means of 5-2. However, rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez hit a house run to deliver the Mets again in the sport.

In the 10th inning, the Rays scored two extra runs, taking the lead by means of a rating of 7-5. However, Jeff McNeil hit a unmarried, and Pete Alonso, the group’s stalwart slugger, hit a house run to present the Mets the lead and the win.

- Advertisement -

This victory was once a very powerful for the Mets, who had top expectancies for the season however had been two video games underneath .500 on the time. The win gave them some much-needed momentum, and so they hope to construct on it in the approaching video games.



