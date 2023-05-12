WATCH: Tiger Woods leaves Scottie Scheffler awestruck after informing him, ‘I don’t take divots’

What does it take to mesmerize golfing’s No. 2 participant on the planet? Not taking any divots all through a riding vary regimen, it sounds as if. That’s what Tiger Woods can do at his highest, and Scottie Scheffler merely cannot consider it.

The two primary champions have been featured testers of TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 lineup of drivers, along Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. Toward the top of the nearly 33-minute video, Scheffler, making dialog, spotted Woods had no longer taken any divots in his riding vary stall. A curious Scheffler did not hesitate to invite the 15-time primary champion if there was once a explanation why for the extraordinary sight.

“What is up with no divots?” Scheffler asks, to which Tiger responds, “Why, do you take a divot?” Woods then explains to Scheffler that his swing does not lead to divots when he’s “swinging well.”

“When I am flushing it, I don’t take divots,” Woods mentioned. “Just, it is what it is.”

Scheffler, in attainable daze as he attempted to realize what he was once listening to, stood awestruck. If you might be questioning what renders one in all golfing’s two perfect gamers speechless, that covers it.

Both stars in their very own proper, Woods and Scheffler sit down at reasonably other issues of their respective careers. No golfer carries extra name-recognition than Woods, however the 47-year-old has most effective performed on a restricted foundation since a February 2021 automotive crash in Southern California threatened his {golfing} profession. Woods closing gave the impression within the Masters Tournament in April, making the reduce prior to taking flight mid-weekend. Woods later underwent ankle surgical operation that month, casting doubt about his talent to play once more in 2023.

Scheffler, in the meantime, burst onto the scene in 2022 and has briefly turn into a fan favourite at the PGA Tour. Scheffler notched the primary Tour victory of his profession on the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February 2022, and he has since gained 5 further occasions. Scheffler gained the Masters in 2022 and can compete for a 2d primary championship subsequent week when {the golfing} global heads to Oak Hill Country Club outdoor of Rochester, New York, for the 2023 PGA Championship.