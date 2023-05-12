Minnesota man convicted of murder for beheading girlfriend

A Minnesota man has been convicted of first-degree murder for beheading his girlfriend in entrance of a number of witnesses

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man was once convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for beheading his girlfriend in entrance of a number of witnesses.

Alexis Saborit, 44, was once discovered in charge within the slaying of America Thayer, 56, in July 2021.

- Advertisement -

The Minneapolis Star Tribune studies that Saborit struck Thayer with an 8-pound dumbbell whilst they have been in a car close to downtown Shakopee, then he decapitated her with a machete.

People in different vehicles and within reach properties noticed the assault. One of them shot a video that perceived to display Saborit pull Thayer’s frame out of the automobile into the road then select up her head by means of the hair.

Saborit and Thayer have been on easy methods to his court docket look for legal fees alleging that he set hearth to their condo in Shakopee all the way through a disagreement with police and that Saborit attacked Thayer after she informed him she sought after to finish their courting.

- Advertisement -

Saborit fled the scene and disposed of the machete alongside the best way. He was once arrested about 1 ½ miles away close to the TraveLodge Hotel the place he was once staying.

County Attorney Ron Hocevar mentioned he was once proud of the decision, and that he expects Saborit to be sentenced to existence in jail with out the likelihood of parole.