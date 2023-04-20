Watch SpaceX’s Starship come apart in 4 minutes







On Thursday, SpaceX’s Starship used to be about 4 minutes into flight when it exploded. SpaceX’s Kate Tice stated it used to be unclear what brought about the rocket to come apart. She stated that “teams will continue to review the data and work toward our next flight test.” Here’s what we all know came about thus far.

After flying for a couple of minutes, it were given to the instant when the Starship spacecraft used to be intended to split from the Super Heavy booster. But the anticipated separation didn’t occur.

Instead, all of the stack began spinning wildly till it exploded. Officials later stated the rocket’s flight termination device, a device designed to damage the car in case it is going off path, had ended the flight.

It isn’t transparent when the corporate may attempt to fly once more. On Twitter, Elon Musk stated SpaceX “learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”

Editing via Karly Domb Sadof and Jayne Orenstein.

