Biden could announce 2024 reelection run as soon as next week, aides say

Road to ’24 ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

President Joe Biden’s aides have informed allies they could be in a position to announce a run for reelection as soon as next week.

Next Tuesday is observed as a most likely goal as it will be the 4 yr anniversary of his 2020 announcement.

Democratic donors are being invited to Washington, D.C., with technique periods deliberate for later next week. The White House declined to remark.

Biden informed ABC News’ David Muir in February it’s his “intention” to run for a 2nd time period, despite the fact that he’s but to make any legitimate announcement.

“[M]y intention is — from — has — intention has been from the beginning to run. But there’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign,” he informed Muir on the White House.

At 80, Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. historical past and can be 82 if he ran for reelection and gained. Questions about his bodily and psychological acuity can be on citizens’ minds if he does run once more.

President Joe Biden convenes the fourth digital leader-level assembly of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate on the White House in Washington, April 20, 2023. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Biden informed Muir age wasn’t a part of his calculation on whether or not to release a 2024 bid however mentioned it was once “totally legitimate” for other people to boost problems about his age.

“And the only thing I can say is watch me,” he mentioned.

White House Dr. Kevin O’Connor just lately mentioned Biden was once “fit to successfully execute” his tasks as commander in leader following his 2nd bodily as president.

Biden has teased a 2024 marketing campaign a number of occasions in contemporary weeks, together with joking with Bruce Springsteen at a White House rite that “some people are born to run.”

Biden hasn’t confronted a lot power to officially claim his candidacy as the Democratic Party’s stay united in the back of him. So a long way, two Democrats, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have introduced longshot bids to problem Biden.

Meanwhile, at the Republican facet there are already a variety of applicants who have tossed their hat into the 2024 ring — together with former President Donald Trump — and a number of other extra who’re anticipated to take action within the close to long run.

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this document.