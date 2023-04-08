WATCH: South Carolina, Shane Beamer spoof famous cold open from ‘The Office’

South Carolina head trainer Shane Beamer is coming off an incredible end to the 2022 season, and now he’s appearing off his appearing chops. Beamer, at the side of different individuals of the Gamecocks’ training group of workers and roster, shared their very own model of a famous cold open from “The Office” by way of social media on Friday.

In a video posted to Twitter through the legitimate @GamecockFB account, Beamer performed the function of Michael Scott (portrayed through Steve Carell in “The Office”) through difficult his coworkers to peer who can post the fastest time at the radar gun whilst sprinting in the street out of doors the place of work.

- Advertisement -

In the original episode, entitled “The Duel,” Steve Carell’s personality posts a pace of 12 mph earlier than shouting, “Eat that, Carl Lewis!”

In his personal model of the cold open, Beamer calls out South Carolina defensive finish Nyckoles Harbor.

Beamer does a gorgeous just right task of channeling his inside Michael Scott, and the hilarious clip had already been shared hundreds of occasions as of Friday afternoon. He even ends the bit the similar means as the unique episode, through operating along a passing automotive to post a far sooner time of 31 mph.

- Advertisement -

Beamer is getting into his 3rd season as the top trainer of the Gamecocks, and his program has a large number of momentum after knocking off Tennessee and Clemson within the ultimate two weeks of the common season. If he helps to keep that up, he’s going to live longer than Carell’s seven-season tenure on “The Office.”

Even if he does not, Beamer may just pass to Hollywood and check out his hand at an appearing occupation.