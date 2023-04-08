Mötley Crüe Guitarist’s Lawsuit Says He Was Kicked Out

Mötley Crüe shaped in Los Angeles in 1981 and become one of the crucial well-liked of the so-called hair-metal bands. Mixing glam-rock theatrics, heavy steel riffs and radio-friendly pop hooks, they have been fixtures on MTV within the Nineteen Eighties and, by means of that decade’s finish, had topped the Billboard 200 chart with their 1989 album, “Dr. Feelgood.” The band’s tell-all memoir, “The Dirt,” which chronicled their upward thrust to status and rocky historical past, used to be tailored right into a Netflix biopic in 2019.

Mars, 71, whose real name is Robert Alan Deal, joined Mötley Crüe in a while after it used to be based and, consistent with the lawsuit, got here up with the band’s title. He used to be identified at 27 with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory illness that may purpose the vertebrae to fuse through the years. The illness has brought about his backbone “to seize up and freeze completely solid,” the go well with says, including that he’s in persistent ache and isn’t ready to transport his head in any route.

Last fall, Mars advised his bandmates that, as a result of his “debilitating” Ankylosing Spondylitis, he couldn’t bodily “handle the rigors of the road” and would now not excursion with the band, the go well with says. Mars, who closing carried out with Mötley Crüe in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, 2022, stated he would nonetheless report and carry out with the band in a “residency situation.”

After Mars publicly introduced the alternate on Oct. 26, the band issued a separate remark announcing that he had “retired” and {that a} guitarist named John 5 used to be changing him.

The different band individuals — Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Tommy Lee — referred to as the emergency shareholders’ assembly, the place they sought to fireplace Mars from seven band-affiliated firms and limited-liability firms, the lawsuit says. Those entities — Mötley Crüe Inc.; Mötley Crüe Touring Inc.; Red, White and Crue Inc.; Masters 2000 Inc.; Cruefest LLC; Mötley Records LLC; and Masters 2008 LLC — are indexed as defendants within the lawsuit, which calls for that Mars be allowed to check the band’s trade data. He may be looking for compensation for his felony charges.