WATCH: Ronald Acuña Jr. throws out runner at third with right-field laser as Braves win again

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves secured their tenth victory in 13 video games in a 12-inning recreation in opposition to the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 win (ATL 3, BAL 2 in 12 innings). Michael Harris II delivered the walk-off double within the backside of the twelfth inning to seal the collection win for the National League-leading Braves, who’re recently on height of the NL East standings with a file of 24-11.

The ranking was once tied at 1-1 when each groups entered further innings, and so they traded runs within the tenth. Atlanta then controlled to tie the sport on a wild pitch within the backside of the tenth, atmosphere the degree for Harris’ game-winning hit.

Ronald Acuña Jr., regardless of going 0 for five within the recreation, nonetheless controlled to make a vital affect on Sunday. In the eleventh inning, he threw out the rapid Austin Hays at third base when Hays attempted to advance on an Adam Frazier fly ball to proper, as proven within the motion pictures beneath. Acuña has been one of the most league’s top-positioned avid gamers this season, main all place avid gamers with 2.2 wins above alternative (WAR).

Despite his 0 for five efficiency on Sunday, Acuña is having a very good season with a .338/.431/.551 slash line and is taking part in like an MVP. He holds the highest mark for reasonable aggressive throw amongst certified outfielders this yr with 95.8 mph, showcasing his cannon arm. Last season, Acuña had a just right however uncharacteristically low .266/.351/.413 line in 119 video games following his ACL surgical treatment in 2020. Still, it kind of feels transparent that he’s totally wholesome and again in shape now.

The Braves gained the NL East and 101 video games remaining season and wish to win their 6th consecutive department identify, or 6th within the Acuña generation, this yr.