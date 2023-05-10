WATCH: Nikola Jokic, Suns owner Mat Ishbia exchange pleasantries ahead of Game 5

If there was once any stress between Nuggets famous person Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia after their Game 4 altercation, it was once temporarily dispelled. The two exchanged heat greetings and shook fingers prior to a a very powerful Game 5 in Denver simply two days later.

During a smash within the motion in Game 4 on Sunday, Ishbia held the ball clear of the two-time MVP for unknown causes. Jokic driven, nudged, or bumped him (relying on one’s interpretation) whilst looking to get the ball again, inflicting Ishbia to fall again into his seat. Jokic gained a technical foul for unsportsmanlike behavior, and a Suns fan (now not Ishbia) was once expelled from the world for making touch with Jokic. The incident didn’t have an effect on Jokic’s efficiency negatively as he scored 53 issues within the recreation.

- Advertisement -

Nuggets gamers and trainer Mike Malone spoke seriously of Ishbia’s interference. Aaron Gordon described the development as “super lame,” and Malone discovered it “crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation.”

For his phase, Ishbia tweeted after the sport that he didn’t need Jokic to stand suspension.

Jokic was once now not suspended for Game 5 however was once fined $25,000. The collection is lately tied at 2-2.