Allen mall shooting victim being sent to India for burial









26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer in McKinney, Texas, used to be out buying groceries for her upcoming birthday when she used to be senselessly killed. She labored at a contracting corporate the place she used to be very popular for her intelligence and productiveness. Her table is now overflowing with flora from those that cherished and revered her. Even at one of these younger age, her boss Sri Chaluvadi recounts how deeply she impacted his lifestyles on a daily basis – his day would start with a choice to Aishwarya, and finish with one too. It used to be extraordinary when she neglected a Saturday appointment with him, however it wasn't till Sunday night time that she used to be recognized as a victim of the horrible rifle shooting rampage. The whole nation and Telugu neighborhood mourned her loss, they usually all got here in combination to ship her frame to members of the family in India for burial.