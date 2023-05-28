WATCH: Derrick White saves Celtics’ season with game-winning tip to force Game 7 of Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat simply got here 0.1 seconds clear of attaining the NBA Finals prior to Derrick White and the Boston Celtics ripped the Eastern Conference championship proper out of their fingers. After overcoming a double-digit lead within the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler gave the Heat a 103-102 lead on the foul line with 3 seconds left at the clock.

The Celtics referred to as timeout and drew up an inbound play that ended in an unpleasant Marcus Smart jumper. The shot bricked, however White emerged out of skinny air to clutch the rebound and strive a putback. The ball left his finger guidelines with 0.1 seconds left at the clock and fell throughout the basket as time expired. Boston gained, 104-103, to force Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics in the beginning trailed on this sequence 3-0. No group in NBA historical past has ever triumph over a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff sequence, and the Celtics very just about turned into the newest group to undergo defeat beneath the ones instances. Instead, they turned into simply the fourth group ever to flip a 3-0 deficit right into a 3-3 sequence tie, becoming a member of the 1951 New York Knicks, 1994 Denver Nuggets and 2003 Portland Trail Blazers.

These Celtics have one benefit the ones groups did not. As the upper seed, the Celtics will host Game 7. The different 3 groups to get this some distance all had to play Game 7 at the street. Of route, the Celtics are not any stranger to that state of affairs, as they gained Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami a season in the past.

Now Boston and Miami are set for one ultimate showdown. The winner won’t best succeed in the Finals, however break up the 1-1 tie between the 2 groups in playoff sequence around the previous 4 seasons. White has now etched his identify in Celtics historical past without end.