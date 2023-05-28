Broncos’ Mike McGlinchey explains why he ‘couldn’t stand’ Russell Wilson before joining Denver

One of the extra profitable loose agent signings this offseason got here in Denver when the Broncos gave proper take on Mike McGlinchey a five-year, $87.5 million contract. He’ll now be paid to offer protection to his new quarterback Russell Wilson, a man he admitted he “couldn’t stand” once they have been duking it out within the NFC West as he used to be taking part in for the San Francisco 49ers and Wilson used to be nonetheless with the Seattle Seahawks.

“For the longest time, I really couldn’t stand Russell because of how many times he beat us,” stated McGlinchey, by the use of NFL.com.

McGlinchey’s Niners have been simply 4-17 all-time in opposition to Wilson, so it is smart that there used to be some prior disdain towards him. However, now that the 2 are at the identical sideline in Denver and McGlinchey will get to peer Wilson up shut, he’s lovely inspired along with his new QB.

“To be in the locker room with him and to be able to be in the huddle with him now has been awesome,” he stated. “Russ, first and foremost, he’s a workhorse. There’s nobody in the building that works harder than him. He’s addicted to this game and is addicted to trying to be great. That rubs off on a lot of people. And there’s a reason that he’s had the success in this league that he’s had. I’m excited for what we can all do together, because I think with coach (Payton), with Russ, with the talent we have on this team, I think we have a really good shot to help Russ get to even higher heights than he’s been.”

Wilson’s first season in Denver used to be a forgetful one. After the membership pulled off a blockbuster industry to obtain the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, expectancies have been that he’d be capable to assist the group ascend to a championship contender. Instead, the Broncos’ season went sideways. The crew went 5-12 and completed ultimate within the AFC West, head trainer Nathaniel Hackett used to be fired, and Wilson’s numbers left a lot to be desired.

Part of the rationale Wilson struggled up to he did used to be because of deficient play alongside the offensive line. Denver’s line ranked thirtieth within the NFL in cross coverage (per Football Outsiders) and Wilson used to be sacked an NFL-high 55 instances. With McGlinchey within the fold and Sean Payton now put in as head trainer, Wilson could have a chance at a significant bounce-back in 2023.