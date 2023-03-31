Watch an April 11 Texas Tribune conversation on fentanyl abuse in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Join The Texas Tribune at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, for a panel discussion on combating opioid overdose deaths, moderated by Tribune politics reporter James Barragán. The conversation will feature Cate Graziani, executive director of the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, and state Reps. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, and James Talarico, D-Round Rock. The hourlong event will take place at the Tribune’s Studio 919 in downtown Austin.
The conversation, which will be livestreamed, will be available to view on demand afterward.
