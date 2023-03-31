What To Know Before You Go

Are you able for it? Ticket-holding Swifties from Texas and past will acquire at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Eras Tour this weekend. You’re now not out of the woods but, so learn directly to learn how to make the most productive of the following 3 days.

Traffic

Traffic in Arlington goes to be treacherous. A mixture of The Eras Tour, Texas Rangers recreation, common North Texas site visitors and extra could have roads subsidized up. If you’re hoping to snag merch or tailgate the live performance, depart quite a few time to get to the stadium.

Parking

AT&T introduced plenty of parking options for visitors, and we propose buying ahead of the display. The Arlington ISD Center for Visual & Performing Arts now provides parking at their facility for video games and different occasions. A round-trip trip from eating places downtown can even take you proper to AT&T Stadium:

J. Gilligans Bar & Grill

Grease Monkey

Cartel Taco Bar

Mavericks Bar & Grill

Bag Policy

If you’re frightened about the place to retailer your friendship bracelets and purple lipstick, don’t. The stadium lets in baggage and handbags. But only a few are approved within:

Clear tote – plastic, vinyl or PVC this is 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller

Plastic garage bag – transparent, one-gallon, re-sealable

Small take hold of handbag – roughly the dimensions of a hand, no greater than 4.5” x 6.5”

Portable Chargers

We know your telephone batteries won’t remaining lengthy, particularly after taking loads of images and movies. The stadium does permit moveable chargers, however the battery will have to now not be simply detachable.

Merch

If you noticed the insane traces at earlier displays, or yesterday in Arlington, you realize lengthy traces are not anything new. Merchandise is to be had for each Swift and opening acts, however be ready to attend in line for a number of hours. If you’ll be able to’t tolerate it, one of the crucial identical pieces may also be discovered at taylorswift.com.

Tickets

If you’re the fortunate one and controlled protected tickets for the display. All tickets for the Arlington displays are mobile-app-only, bought thru SeatGeek. Make certain to have the app downloaded previous to arrival, in case carrier lags on the web browser.

If you’re going with a gaggle — in the end, it’s great to have a chum — ensure every particular person downloads the app and switch tickets to each and every particular person. AT&T is strict about seating preparations, so the price tag will want to be proven ahead of getting into the stadium and each and every time you permit your seat.

Eat and Drink

AT&T is card solely, no money, so depart any paper cash at house. Lines are anticipated to be lengthy for food and drink, however the stadium has plenty of eats and beverages. The Cowboys app can be downloaded and meals may also be introduced without delay for your seat for an additional price.

Arlington spent quite a lot of effort and time to welcome Swift and her crew to the town. From a unique key to the town to an enormous “Taylor Swift Way” signal, the singer is more likely to really feel at house within the Lone Star State.

