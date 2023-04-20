Watch a May 9 conversation on Texas communities and their access to water

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Texans have felt the effects of poor infrastructure throughout the state. In rural Texas, towns have gone weeks with boil-water notices. And the issue made national news when a 60-year-old water line broke in Odessa last year, leaving the city of more than 100,000 without water for weeks in the midst of a historic drought.
Now Texas lawmakers have a rare opportunity to invest billions of federal and state dollars to stave off disaster. At this May 9 Texas Tribune event, we’ll ask experts how and where the state can best invest these funds to keep Texas water safely flowing to the public now and in the future.
Join us at noon Central on May 9 for an hourlong conversation at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Midland with Carlos Rubinstein, a principal at RSAH2O, and Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett. Tribune reporter Jayme Lozano-Carver will moderate the conversation, which will also be livestreamed. You can watch video of the discussion on demand afterward.
