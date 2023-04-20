Thursday, April 20, 2023
BuzzFeed news shutting down; Meta moves forward with layoffs

BuzzFeed has introduced the closure of its news web site and can redirect its center of attention to HuffPost, in line with the CEO’s announcement. As a outcome, there might be layoffs within the tech trade. Senior correspondent Sharin Ghaffary from Vox.com equipped perception at the subject to CBS News. Stay up-to-the-minute with breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting by means of enabling browser notifications.

