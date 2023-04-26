Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Watch a May 20 series in Uvalde on resilience, recovery and healing

On May 24, 2022, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. To mark one year since this tragedy, Southwest Texas Junior College and The Texas Tribune are convening parents who experienced loss, mental health experts, faith leaders and educators. This half-day event will focus on recovery, resilience and healing.

Join us from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Southwest Texas Junior College’s Tate Auditorium in Uvalde. You can see the full list of panels and speakers here. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. This event will also be livestreamed here and available on demand afterward.

