Keiser University Graduate Shares Crime Scene Investigation Field Experience

Keiser University’s West Palm Beach campus has produced a notable graduate named Courtney Mezzancello. Recently, she visited the campus to percentage her reports as each a scholar and a City of Delray Beach, Florida Crime Scene Investigator.

Courtney had all the time been intrigued by way of science and public provider, and her circle of relatives background of regulation enforcement and armed forces staff additional fueled her hobby. When her circle of relatives moved to Florida all through her senior 12 months of highschool, she first of all struggled to regulate. However, she ultimately came upon Keiser University’s West Palm Beach Campus Forensic Investigation program and enrolled eagerly. The program supplied Courtney with important wisdom and strategies to persue her profession. She was once particularly appreciative of the professors’ real-world enjoy in forensic science. Today, she is liable for documentation, assortment, and preservation of crime scenes and proof and has gained certifications in 3-d mapping and as a Field Training Officer.

Courtney hopes to encourage others who might face identical demanding situations. “If you feel you don’t belong, don’t stop – eventually, you will find your place,” she encourages. “Just remember that your ‘place’ may look different than you expected. Follow your heart and your dreams, and don’t be afraid to explore uncharted paths in pursuit of self-discovery.”

Keiser University’s Bachelor of Science stage in Forensic Investigations (Investigations Concentration) prepares scholars with competencies within the assortment, preservation, and research of bodily proof for presentation in criminal court cases. The program supplies scholars with the talents required to acknowledge related medical information discoverable via forensic research of more than a few varieties of bodily proof. Oral and written communications relating to the result of investigations and forensic research also are emphasised.

A personal, unbiased, non-profit college with greater than 100 levels from affiliate to the doctoral stage, Keiser University is a delegated Hispanic-Serving Institution and a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. The college was once based in 1977 by way of Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser and has grown to serve just about 20,000 scholars at 21 Florida campuses, on-line, and two world websites. Keiser University was once ranked #1 within the U.S. in offering Social Mobility by way of U.S. News and World Report in 2023.

