Warriors vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing
Oklahoma City @ Golden State
Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-41; Golden State 41-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 116.58 issues according to contest. They will take on the Golden State Warriors on the street at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. If the matchup is the rest just like the Thunder’s 137-128 victory from their earlier assembly in March, the scorekeeper can be saved actual busy.
Oklahoma City got here up brief towards the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 128-118. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a just right effort for the shedding aspect as he had 39 issues and 5 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander’s night time made it 3 video games in a row during which he has scored a minimum of 31 issues.
Meanwhile, Golden State used to be shut however no cigar on Sunday as they fell 112-110 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Golden State used to be the play of small ahead Donte DiVincenzo, who posted a double-double on 18 issues and 13 rebounds. DiVincenzo had some hassle discovering his footing towards the San Antonio Spurs this previous Friday, so this used to be a step in the appropriate route.
Oklahoma City is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by means of 8. Now will not be the most productive time to take Oklahoma City towards the unfold since they have got let down bettors for the previous seven consecutive video games.
These two groups will definitely be combating teeth and nail to get again into the win column after losses this week. We’ll see which crew satisfies their starvation and which crew leaves with an empty abdomen.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try free of charge. Regional restrictions would possibly follow.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $219.00
Odds
The Warriors are a large 8-point favourite towards the Thunder, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a just right really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favourite.
Over/Under: -111
