Warriors vs. Lakers: Steph Curry finally gets help in Game 5, but his supporting cast must sustain momentum





The Golden State Warriors confronted a Western Conference finals look at the line, but in the primary 4 video games of the sequence, Steph Curry’s teammates had been nowhere to be discovered. However, in Game 5, the Warriors’ supporting cast finally entered the room to make them a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. The uncommon sighting of Draymond Green scoring 20 issues on 7-for-11 capturing, together with Andrew Wiggins’ 25 issues on 10-for-18 capturing, had been early indicators that help had arrived for Curry. Jordan Poole additionally confirmed indicators of existence all through Game 5, and Gary Payton II was once rewarded with every other get started after a super Game 4 efficiency. Although Klay Thompson struggled, Curry had sufficient fuel left to hit the 2 greatest pictures of the night time when the Lakers minimize the result in 9. However, wearing this entire effort into Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday will likely be a problem.



