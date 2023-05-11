Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles ponders retirement, says casual fans don’t even recognize him

It has been 5 years since Nick Foles, the previous Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles, lifted the Lombardi Trophy, and now there are rumors that he might retire for just right after being launched via the Colts. At 34 years outdated and with 11 years within the NFL, Foles is thinking about his choices. During his look on the Mariners Church in California, Foles published that he thinks about retirement each and every offseason, however this closing yr, God has been trying out his identification within the recreation. Foles stated that he is knowing that he is extra than simply an NFL participant – he is a husband and a father too.

Leaving the Colts is a blessing for Foles as a result of he can spend extra time along with his circle of relatives. He discussed that he is satisfied to be a loose agent once more, giving him the chance to concentrate on being provide along with his family members. Despite his luck within the NFL, Foles mentioned that it does not outline him as an individual.





Apparently, Foles is just identified in public, which he unearths to be a aid. He’s even been taking part in pickleball, the place one in all his teammates urged he may just’ve long gone professional as a good finish on account of his measurement. Foles then published that he is in reality been an NFL participant for over a decade, together with his time as a Super Bowl-winner, however his teammate did not even keep in mind that he had come off the bench to win that recreation.

This is not the primary time that Foles has pondered retiring from soccer. In 2017, he nearly surrender after leaving the Rams, and following his 2d stint as an Eagle, he hinted at a long term profession in ministry. At the Mariners Church, Foles admitted that once a year, retirement is on his thoughts, however he is open to regardless of the long term holds for him, whether or not it is in soccer or now not.