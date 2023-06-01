Warriors’ Draymond Green says he enjoyed watching Celtics fans ‘suffer’ in Game 7 loss vs. Heat

On May thirty first, 2023, the Boston Celtics misplaced to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, finishing their playoffs run. The recreation’s consequence provoked quite a lot of reactions across the basketball neighborhood, and Golden State Warriors ahead Draymond Green was once one of the crucial many that voiced his ideas. Being a Heat supporter, Green wasn’t disillusioned to look his competitors lose at house. In a contemporary episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” he mentioned, “It did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer. Those people were really rude to me last year, and I like to see them suffer. Quite frankly, for the second year in a row, in a big closeout game, the Boston fans suffered.”

Green, who had defeated the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, was once at the receiving finish of a few vulgar chants from the Boston crowd, together with “f— you Draymond.” While he mentioned that he discovered this “cool,” he was once additionally verbally abused with the N-word, which he admitted had rattled him. Thus, it comes as no wonder that he was once rooting for the Heat to ship the Celtics and their fans house in a devastating model.

Watching a staff lose by way of 19 issues in Game 7 after getting back from a 3-0 deficit is certainly a humiliating revel in, which is most probably what Green was once hoping for. Hearing the Boston fans endure will have additionally been a type of revenge for him, making an allowance for the derogatory slurs he confronted from them in the previous.