49ers ‘incredibly encouraged’ by Brock Purdy’s throwing session; team hopeful QB will be ready for Week 1

Quarterback Brock Purdy used to be in any case ready to renew throwing this week after months of being sidelined because of surgical operation on his UCL following an harm all through the NFC Championship sport. According to normal supervisor John Lynch, the throwing consultation went smartly and is a testomony to Purdy’s sturdy paintings ethic.

Lynch supplied an replace at the state of affairs and said that the team is inspired by Purdy’s growth and hopeful that he will be ready for coaching camp and the steady season. While it’s nonetheless unsure whether or not he will be ready to begin in Week 1, trainer Kyle Shanahan stays positive about Purdy’s attainable go back.

According to Shanahan, Trey Lance has been taking all first-team snaps at quarterback all through OTAs thus far since Purdy continues to be now not but ready. However, Shanahan expects this to even out, and newly signed quarterback Sam Darnold will additionally obtain snaps because the offseason continues.

Shanahan up to now said that Purdy used to be doing throwing motions with a towel to arrange for in the end running with a soccer, and Lynch’s newest replace turns out to suggest that Purdy is heading in the right direction for a complete restoration.

Purdy himself may be hopeful about being ready for the regular-season opener, taking issues at some point at a time and specializing in his restoration. With the primary sport of the season arising in September in opposition to the Steelers, the 49ers will be taking a look to get Purdy again to most sensible shape once imaginable.