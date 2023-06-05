Volcanic eruptions in Iceland lead scientists to startling discoveries | 60 Minutes





In 2021, CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker witnessed the fiery spectacle of a volcanic eruption in Iceland. As lava inundated the terrain with molten rock, Whitaker witnessed the awe-inspiring energy of Mother Nature up shut. He additionally returned to the web site of the eruption later to examine what discoveries have been made through the clinical group.

Thanks to the eruption, scientists had been ready to learn about the geological processes in the back of volcanic process in extra element than ever earlier than. This surprising alternative equipped valuable insights into the mechanics of eruptions, paving the way in which for brand new inventions in geology and crisis preparedness.

To keep knowledgeable about breaking news and unique reporting from CBS News, join browser notifications nowadays. This carrier delivers signals immediately to your software, making sure that you can by no means leave out crucial tale or reside tournament. If you wish to have to keep on most sensible of the newest trends in news and present occasions, now could be the very best time to activate browser notifications from CBS News.

