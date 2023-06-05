Orange County nurse home after suffering severe spinal cord injury during freak accident while on vacation in Costa Rica

“I know that I have a good team here and that my injuries … I am positive that I can overcome them,” she stated.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) — An Orange County nurse is after all home after suffering a near-fatal spinal cord injury during a freak accident in Costa Rica.

Deanne Niedziela, executive director of nursing at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, used to be on a travel along with her husband Ken when 5-foot tree limb got here crashing down from towering timber overhead and overwhelmed her.

“All of a sudden I heard a huge crash,” Ken stated. “It was like a bolt of thunder, or thunderclap. This thing came slamming to the ground … was momentarily stunned. What is this? And I looked over and saw Deanne laying on the ground.”

Niedziela suffered severe spinal cord accidents. She underwent a 9-hour surgical treatment, however the injury left her paralyzed from the chest down.

Niedziela returned home to Orange County over the weekend, the place she’s being handled on the identical clinic she works for.

“I know that I have a good team here and that my injuries … I am positive that I can overcome them, at least to a point where I can come back,” she informed Eyewitness News from her clinic mattress.

Doctors will deal with Niedziela’s accidents over the following couple of weeks sooner than she starts rehab the place she hopes to make a complete restoration.

Staff coordinated Niedziela’s go back with the assistance of a GoFundMe fundraiser that used to be created for her. They hope to make use of a few of that cash to assist get the nurse to a rehab middle in Colorado.

The nurse stated she’s merely thankful.

“The outpouring of the community from people I don’t even know and a lot of people I do know, it’s just been massively overwhelming,” stated Niedziela.