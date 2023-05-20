Volcanic ash from Popocatepetl temporarily shuts down Mexico City airports

FILE – A plume of ash and steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as noticed from Mexico City, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Popocatepetl rumbled to existence once more this 3rd week of May 2023, spewing out towering clouds of ash that pressured 11 villages to cancel faculty periods. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City’s two primary airports temporarily close down operations on Saturday because of ash spewing from Popocatepetl volcano, situated 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of the rustic’s capital.

The town’s Benito Juarez International airport suspended operations at 4:25 a.m. native time. It resumed operations at 10 a.m., after casting off volcanic ashes, checking the runways and verifying favorable wind prerequisites, the airport stated on Twitter.

The new Felipe Angeles airport, situated north of Mexico City and operated through the army, close down operations round 6 a.m., and repair used to be suspended for 5 hours.

Volcanic ashes are particularly bad for aviation, no longer best as a result of they cut back visibility however as a result of they may be able to act as an abrasive, destructive an airplane’s wings and fuselage.

The Popocatepetl rumbled to existence once more this week, belching out towering clouds of ash that pressured 11 villages to cancel faculty periods.

The explosions registered within the early hours of Saturday had been extra intense, however government — who stay a detailed eye at the lively volcano — are keeping up the danger at an intermediate degree.