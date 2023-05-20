Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Los Angeles 43-39

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Los Angeles 0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.)

fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets will combat it out in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets are entering the fit scorching, having received their closing 4 video games.

The Nuggets earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful time out on Thursday. They secured a 108-103 W over Los Angeles.

The Nuggets relied at the efforts of Jamal Murray, who dropped a double-double on 37 issues and 10 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 23 issues, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic now has 36 triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets are sitting beautiful nowadays, as they lead the sequence with the Lakers 2-0. Come again right here after the sport to see if the Nuggets can take a commanding lead or if the Lakers can flip issues round.

Odds

Los Angeles are a cast 5.5-point favourite in opposition to Denver, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The over/below is about at 223.5 issues.

