Vikings release Dalvin Cook: Landing spots for Pro Bowl running back with Minnesota cutting ties





In a transfer many had been anticipating, the Minnesota Vikings formally minimize ties with big name running back Dalvin Cook, the crew introduced on Friday. This transfer basically needed to do with cash, as Cook used to be due $10.4 million in base wage this season, $11.9 million in 2024 and $12.9 million in 2025, consistent with Spotrac. The Vikings save $9 million in cap area with this transaction. "Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building," normal Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated, consistent with the crew's legit web page. "I'm fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented and hardworking person like him over the last year. He's etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.””Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization,” Vikings proprietor Zygi Wilf added. “His love for playing football in front of the Vikings fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-year team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.” Fantasy Fallout Cook has made the Pro Bowl in every of the final 4 seasons, and has rushed for no less than 1,135 yards in every of the ones 4 campaigns. He’s the one NFL participant to hurry for 1,110-plus yards in every of the final 4 years. In 2022, Cook performed a complete season for the primary time in his occupation and rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns whilst averaging 4.4 yards consistent with lift. Since 2019, Cook has the third-most dashing yards (5,024), second-most dashing touchdowns (43) and second-most dashing first downs (258). The Vikings are actually poised to transport ahead with Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride at running back. Earlier this offseason, Minnesota gave Mattison a brand new two-year contract price $7 million that may succeed in $8 million with $6.35 million in promises. Cook leaves the Vikings because the franchise’s third-leading rusher with 5,993 yards, trailing simplest Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson. His 47 dashing touchdowns rank fourth in Vikings historical past. Cook will unquestionably have a number of suitors now that he is at the open marketplace. Let’s take a look at 5 possible touchdown spots for one of the vital easiest running backs within the NFL. The Dolphins have lengthy been considered as one of the vital best touchdown spots for Cook. He’s a Florida local — born in Opa-locka and performed his highschool ball at Miami Central. The Miami Herald not too long ago reported that the Dolphins might be “a real possibility” if Cook had been to be launched, and you’ve got to consider heading house could be interesting to him. The Vikings were given to play in Miami final 12 months, and that used to be particular for Cook. “This is what I dreamed about, this is a kid’s dream, just living in it, trying to take advantage of the moment,” Cook stated, by the use of SI.com. “If you know me, I just like to have fun. So I try to enjoy the moment, man, because you don’t get these back. We only play Miami every so many years, so gotta take advantage of these type of games.” The Dolphins do not essentially have a necessity at running back with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks, however that would possibly not forestall head trainer Mike McDaniel from exploring this chance. He discovered good fortune with the San Francisco 49ers scheming for the run, and desires Miami to run the ball higher than it did in 2022. The Bills have a couple of choices at running back with James Cook, Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray at the roster, however Cook would supply an instantaneous improve at this place. Cook has crossed 1,110 yards in every of the previous 4 seasons. The final time the Bills had a 1,110-yard rusher used to be in 2017 with LeSean McCoy, and their main rusher from the final 4 years is now with the Houston Texans. Cook signing with a sound contender and becoming a member of forces with his more youthful brother is one thing that probably may occur. For starters, the Bears have the cap area to procure Cook, who has given Chicago quite a lot of complications throughout his time in Minnesota. Cook could be an improve over the Bears’ present team of backs that incorporates D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson. Cook would are compatible like a glove throughout the Bears’ offense. He’d get an opportunity to run in the back of a made over line that incorporates rookie first-round pick out Darnell Wright. Cook would additionally play along quarterback Justin Fields, who’s poised to have a breakout season. Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye fixed for your inbox. Sorry! There used to be an error processing your subscription. Arizona has the cap area to procure Cook. They actually have a want at running back in the back of James Conner, who given his damage historical past would receive advantages by means of having a back of Cook’s caliber to percentage a backfield with. The addition of Cook would give the Cardinals one of the vital NFL’s best offenses so far as workforce is worried. Like Chicago, the Cardinals received one of the vital best linemen within the draft in Paris Johnson Jr.. Arizona additionally has a skilled younger quarterback in Kyler Murray alongside with a skilled receiving corps, which is led by means of Marquise Brown after the crew not too long ago launched DeAndre Hopkins. 5. San Francisco 49ers Cook within the 49ers’ offense could be like taking part in Madden on rookie degree for trainer Kyle Shanahan. Along with giving him a humiliation of riches on offense, Cook would additionally give Shanahan desired intensity at running back given Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell’s damage historical past. 1 / 4 century in the past, Shanahan has an up-close take a look at Terrell Davis running roughshod en path to successful two titles with Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan. Cook would do equivalent magic with the more youthful Shanahan whilst taking part in in the similar zone blockading scheme as the only Davis loved. 