Runway closed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 jets accidentally contact each other

Two passenger planes have accidentally touched each other on a runway at a big Tokyo airport

TOKYO — Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a big Tokyo airport Saturday, even though no accidents had been reported.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways aircraft headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was once therefore closed, Japanese media experiences mentioned.

TBS TV News confirmed pictures of 2 business jets stopped at the identical runway.

The airways, the airport and Japan’s Transport Ministry weren’t instantly to be had for remark and didn’t resolution repeated calls.

The reason for the coincidence was once no longer transparent.

Some flights had been not on time. A winglet will have been broken on some of the planes, experiences mentioned.