Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

VIDEO: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan takes the first hat-trick of IPL 2023

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
VIDEO: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan takes the first hat-trick of IPL 2023


In a up to date IPL fit between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rashid Khan created historical past via turning into the first participant to take a hat-trick in the 2023 IPL season. Although Hardik Pandya, the Titans’ captain, was once ill and may now not lead his crew, Rashid stepped up and produced an outstanding efficiency to stay his crew in the recreation.

At one level, the Knight Riders have been neatly on their approach to chasing down a goal of 205. However, Rashid, who had conceded 35 runs in his first 3 overs, grew to become the recreation round via brushing aside Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in consecutive deliveries. This unbelievable feat via Rashid lowered KKR’s ranking from 155/4 to 155/7 and gave the Titans a combating likelihood.

- Advertisement -

Because of Rashid’s heroics, the recreation gave the impression all however over for the Knight Riders as they wanted 29 runs off the ultimate over. However, the fit took but every other dramatic flip when Rinku Singh smashed 5 successive sixes to protected an not likely victory for KKR. This was once an unparalleled success in IPL historical past and left the Titans in disbelief.

Here’s the video of Rashid’s hat-trick:

- Advertisement -

Rashid, who’s a seasoned leg-spinner with 4 hat-tricks in T20 cricket, celebrated his ancient efficiency via sprinting round the box. Although the Titans in the long run misplaced the recreation, Rashid’s hat-trick will likely be remembered as one of the biggest moments in IPL historical past and a testomony to his outstanding abilities as a bowler.

- Advertisement -

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: Andre Russell, GTvKKR, Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2023, IPLT20, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine

CATEGORY: IPL, Rashid Khan, Video

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Man City vs Bayern Munich
Next article
Here Comes the Sun: Actor Eva Longoria and the ruins of Pompeii, Italy

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks