VIDEO: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan takes the first hat-trick of IPL 2023

In a up to date IPL fit between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rashid Khan created historical past via turning into the first participant to take a hat-trick in the 2023 IPL season. Although Hardik Pandya, the Titans’ captain, was once ill and may now not lead his crew, Rashid stepped up and produced an outstanding efficiency to stay his crew in the recreation.

At one level, the Knight Riders have been neatly on their approach to chasing down a goal of 205. However, Rashid, who had conceded 35 runs in his first 3 overs, grew to become the recreation round via brushing aside Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in consecutive deliveries. This unbelievable feat via Rashid lowered KKR’s ranking from 155/4 to 155/7 and gave the Titans a combating likelihood.

Because of Rashid’s heroics, the recreation gave the impression all however over for the Knight Riders as they wanted 29 runs off the ultimate over. However, the fit took but every other dramatic flip when Rinku Singh smashed 5 successive sixes to protected an not likely victory for KKR. This was once an unparalleled success in IPL historical past and left the Titans in disbelief.

Here’s the video of Rashid’s hat-trick:

𝐇𝐀𝐓-𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧! 👏 👏 Andre Russell ✅

Sunil Narine ✅

Shardul Thakur ✅ We have our first hat-trick of the #TATAIPL 2023 & it is that guy – @rashidkhan_19! 🙌 🙌 Follow the fit ▶️ https://t.co/G8bESXjTyh#TATAIPL | #GTvKKR | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/fJTg0yuVwu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023

Rashid, who’s a seasoned leg-spinner with 4 hat-tricks in T20 cricket, celebrated his ancient efficiency via sprinting round the box. Although the Titans in the long run misplaced the recreation, Rashid’s hat-trick will likely be remembered as one of the biggest moments in IPL historical past and a testomony to his outstanding abilities as a bowler.