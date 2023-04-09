The Champions League quarter-finals will throw out an actual heavyweight conflict on Tuesday when Manchester City host Bayern Munich within the first leg in their interesting tie.
Both started the season a number of the favourites to win the event and that has now not modified, with City pushing for the Premier League name and Bayern locked in a struggle for the Bundesliga crown as smartly.
Neither staff may have deliberate for a quarter-final go out however one in all Europe’s heaviest hitters will likely be pressured to simply accept an abrupt finish to their chase for the trophy that issues maximum to them.
Here’s all you want to grasp concerning the recreation.
Man City vs Bayern Munich H2H Results (Last Five Meetings)
Current Form (Last Five Games)
|
Country
|
Television Channel/Live Stream
|
United Kingdom
|
BT Sport 1 / BTSport.com
|
United States
|
Paramount+ / Vix+ / Univision
|
Canada
|
DAZN
Man City staff news
Phil Foden stays sidelined whilst he recovers from surgical operation to take away his appendix however City are differently at complete energy, with Pep Guardiola even resting a lot of his largest names against the tip of Saturday’s win over Southampton.
Erling Haaland shook off a groin harm to internet two times towards the Saints and can fancy his probabilities of scoring towards Bayern, having bagged 5 in seven video games towards the German giants.
(3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
Bayern Munich staff news
Joao Cancelo is eligible to stand his mother or father membership as UEFA regulations forbid golf equipment from placing this type of clauses into mortgage offers, however he might get started at the bench as Dayot Upamecano’s go back from home suspension will have to see Benjamin Pavard transfer out to right-back.
Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala all performed important mins within the fresh win over Freiburg after shaking off accidents and the trio will all be expecting to function towards City.
As for absentees, Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are out on the again, with ahead duo Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting each unavailable.
(4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Muller
This is a tricky one. Both groups can also be thought to be the most effective in Europe and it is most probably going to take one thing particular to split them.
The shape information suggests City arrive at this recreation in higher form, with Bayern conceding objectives or even coming unstuck within the fresh cup recreation towards Freiburg, and that can smartly give you the perception had to expect the result of this one.
Expect actual leisure from two groups who do not understand how to take their foot off the fuel pedal. There might be numerous objectives, however City might finally end up snatching the merit forward of the second one leg.
Prediction: Man City 3-2 Bayern Munich