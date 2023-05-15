Vice files for bankruptcy amid digital media struggles

Vice Media, the youth-oriented writer of distinguished on-line shops akin to Vice and Motherboard, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, underscoring the fraught financial surroundings for digital media corporations as financial enlargement slows and the promoting marketplace softens.

The staff of websites, which incorporates meals outlet Munchies and style news logo Refinery29, will proceed publishing because the Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure unfolds and the web page takes on new possession, Vice Media said in a commentary.

The bankruptcy announcement will facilitate the sale of Vice Media to a bunch of its most sensible lenders led by way of Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management — which has agreed to an acquisition of the corporate that values it at about $225 million, the commentary mentioned.

“This accelerated court-supervised sale process will strengthen the Company and position VICE for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms,” Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, Vice Media’s co-CEOs, mentioned in a commentary.

“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at VICE,” they added.

The transfer comes weeks after Vice Media canceled its flagship TV program, “Vice News Tonight,” indicating the intensity of layoffs and price cuts already underway.

Shane Smith, gestures as he speaks throughout the Global Business Summit, March 27, 2017, in New Delhi. Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg by means of Getty Images

A string of layoff and closure bulletins in digital media has arrived according to cooling advert earnings that has punished steadiness sheets.

Vox Media minimize 7% of its body of workers in January and Bustle Digital Group — the guardian corporate of on-line media shops like Bustle and NYLON — adopted a month later with layoffs that affected 8% of its team of workers.

BuzzFeed News, a logo synonymous with the upward thrust of on-line news protection, shuttered not up to a month in the past.

Founded by way of Shane Smith, Suroosh Alvi and Gavin McInnes in Montreal in 1994, Vice Media rose from an edgy print mag to a plucky on-line news logo to a kids tradition media empire, in the long run garnering an funding of greater than $400 million from Disney. In 2017, Vice used to be valued at $5.7 billion.

However, the corporate fell into monetary bother because it struggled to transform a big readership into dependable digital advert gross sales, discovering chilly convenience in a risky advert marketplace the place social media platforms reaped a lot of the earnings.

Vice Union, a hard work group that represents greater than 320 staff on the corporate, said on Monday that it “stands strong in supporting our members through stressful and uncertain times — and is more than ready to fight tenaciously for our rights.”

“Regardless of who owns the company,” the union added.

Disney is the guardian corporate of ABC News.