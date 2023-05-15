Study: Which states have the most dangerous truck drivers?









The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 knowledge has printed that Texas is ranked as the 10th most dangerous state for truck drivers in the United States. A brand new research of deadly crashes via transportation services and products corporate Simplex confirmed that 11.39% of Texas’ deadly car crashes concerned huge vans. The find out about additionally discovered that Wyoming used to be the state with the most dangerous roads for truck drivers, with 18.97% of the state’s deadly crashes involving huge vans in 2020. Among the automobiles fascinated with deadly crashes in Texas in 2020, huge vans had been the 2nd most commonplace with 622 fatalities. Overall, Texas had the easiest choice of deadly crashes in the nation with 5,460, adopted via California with 5,268. In addition, a find out about via Car Insurance Companies in October 2019 ranked Dallas as the 3rd most dangerous town for drivers and Mesquite, Houston, and Fort Worth gave the impression on the checklist as smartly.