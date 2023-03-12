VAR misses Celtic penalty shout as Alistair Johnston fouled

- Advertisement -

Referee Kevin Clancy and his VAR workforce can have made a key mistake as they ignored a conceivable penalty for a nasty on Alistair Johnston in the newest Celtic fit.

What’s the newest on VAR and Celtic?

In the Scottish Cup this weekend, the Bhoys travelled to Tynecastle Park as they confronted Heart of Midlothian within the quarter-final level of the contest.

In the top, targets from Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers had been sufficient at hand Ange Postecoglou’s facet a comfy 3-0 win.

However, the scoreline may have appeared even fitter had any of the officers been in a position to identify a conceivable foul on Johnston within the Hearts penalty field.

Why did VAR now not give Celtic a penalty?

As the footage shared on-line presentations, the Celtic right-back used to be obviously fouled and he appears to be like to be simply within the field despite the fact that it is extremely tight.

Indeed, Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday fails to get with regards to the ball however clatters into Johnston and will rely himself lucky to not be punished.

Referee Clancy didn’t spot it are living however the VAR era used to be in operation for the cup fit and so respectable Willie Collum in reality must have reviewed the problem and prompt his colleague to indicate to the spot as it used to be an evident mistake.

The ranking used to be nonetheless simply 1-0 on the time and so this may have probably been a turning level within the sport had Hearts controlled to get themselves degree.

In the top, Celtic had an excessive amount of high quality for it to topic however Postecoglou nonetheless have the suitable to really feel a bit aggrieved nowadays.