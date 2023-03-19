VAR makes penalty mistake in Wolves defeat

Referee Michael Salisbury and VAR will have made a gigantic mistake in the latest Wolves defeat after missing a possible penalty for a foul on Nelson Semedo.

What’s the latest on Wolves and VAR?

The officials certainly were at the very centre of attention at Molineux this weekend in the Premier League as Julen Lopetegui’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Indeed, Leeds United managed to pick up the win as Jonny and Matheus Nunes were both sent off while the Whites also profited from a controversial decision when Rodrigo sealed the win with a late fourth.

What’s more, as seen in the Sky Sports highlights of the sport, with Wolves best 1-0 down, Semedo fees into the field and seemed to had been fouled.

Did Wolves deserve a penalty for the imaginable foul on Semedo?

The referee did not level to the spot reside and when VAR reviewed it, they felt it was once tremendous to let the incident go with out asking Salisbury to test the observe.

As the pictures obviously presentations, even though, Leeds defender Junior Firpo stretches out to transparent the ball however finally ends up kicking his opponent’s foot and bringing him to the bottom.

It no doubt feels as though it is a type of selections the place VAR should not have overturned the verdict had referee Salisbury given the penalty in real-time. And had he been requested to test the observe, it is arduous to peer Firpo getting away with out punishment.

After the sport, supervisor Lopetegui no doubt gave the impression incensed through the incident, telling BBC Sport: “I perceive errors as a result of it is human. I’ve observed the [potential] penalty in opposition to Nelson Semedo – he has a knee damage [because of the challenge] and [Junior Firpo] does not contact the ball.

“The referee has a fantastic view for TV. I don’t know why he doesn’t change the decision.”