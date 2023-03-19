Monday, March 20, 2023
Recent Match Report – India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2022/23

Australia 121 for 0 (Marsh 66*, Head 51*) beat India 117 (Kohli 31, Starc 5-53, Abbott 3-23) through 10 wickets

Mitchell Starc produced a masterclass in new-ball swing bowling sooner than openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head hammered fast fifties to finish a knockout efficiency in opposition to India and degree the collection 1-1. India gained a thrashing like no different in Visakhapatnam – their heaviest defeat relating to balls closing – once they have been bowled out for 117 in simply 26 overs.
Starc used to be the tormentor in leader together with his 5 for 53, his 9th 5-for in ODIs, and gave Marsh and Head freedom to bat without a scoreboard power; Marsh raced to twenty-eight-ball fifty sooner than Head were given to his in 29 balls and Australia chased the objective down in simply 11 overs.

Starc were given deliveries to swing in in addition to perspective throughout to the best-hand batters in equivalent measure. His paintings up best allowed Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis to sign up for palms and run during the decrease heart order thereafter. In all, the Australian bowlers have been achieved with their shift inside of two hours and 20 mins, with the 3 seamers sharing all ten wickets.

